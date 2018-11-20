The Phillies will honor three key members of their greatest period in franchise history next season when they host retirement ceremonies for Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, and Jimmy Rollins.
Utley's playing career ended this season with the Dodgers, and Howard and Rollins last played in the majors in 2016. Rollins will be honored May 4 before a game against Washington. Utley will be honored June 21 before a game against Miami, and Howard will be honored July 14 before a game against Washington.
The ceremonies will lead up to the team's 10-year reunion of the 2009 National League champions, which will take place during alumni weekend Aug. 2-4. The Phillies have not yet announced who will be added to the Wall of Fame that weekend.
Rollins spent 15 of his 17 major-league seasons with the Phillies and is the franchise's all-time leader in hits, at-bats, and doubles. He finished his career with the White Sox in 2016.
Howard is one of nine players in Phillies history (minimum seven years) to play his entire major-league career with the team. He announced his retirement in September. He trails only Mike Schmidt for the most home runs and RBIs in franchise history. He finished his playing career in the minor leagues with Atlanta and Colorado.
Utley played 13 years with the Phillies and leads all Phillies second basemen in games played, home runs, hits, RBIs, and extra-base hits.