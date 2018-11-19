Halladay spent the last four of his 16 major-league seasons with the Phillies. The late righthander was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and had a reputation as a workhorse. He racked up three 20-win seasons, eight years with at least 200 innings, and five seasons with 200 or more strikeouts. He pitched 67 complete games, more than any pitcher since 1998, one perfect game and the second no-hitter in postseason history in 2010 for the Phillies.