Price was brilliant in his last start against the Astros, throwing six innings worth of bagels at Houston, allowing only 3 hits and posting 9 Ks. The thing is, that start was AT Houston, the key word being AT. Why? No pressure on the road. Now, he has to face the demons of Fenway, and you know that if he starts poorly, he will be BOOED all the way back to the shower. So keep the play light.