The Red Sox take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 tonight.

Here are the lines on that, plus early NFL and college lines.

BASEBALL

Game 2: Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. Fox

Red Sox, David Price -$125 vs. Dodgers, Hyun-Jin Ryu +$115

Over/under: 8

Game 2 preview | Series schedule

Series odds

Red Sox -$265 vs. Dodgers, +$225

First home run of Game 2

No HR: 3-2

Solo HR: 6-5

Two-run HR: 3-1

Three-run HR: 10-1

Grand slam: 50-1

Pre-series odds to win series MVP

J.D. Martinez: 6-1
Manny Machado: 7-1
Mookie Betts: 7-1
Justin Turner: 8-1
Andrew Benintendi: 10-1
Clayton Kershaw: 12-1
Xavier Bogaerts: 12-1
Yasiel Puig: 15-1
Chris Taylor: 15-1
Max Muncy: 18-1
Chris Sale: 20-1
Cody Bellinger: 25-1
Rafael Devers: 25-1
David Price:  30-1
Joc Pederson: 30-1
Ian Kinsler:  30-1
Steve Pearce: 30-1
Matt Kemp: 40-1

Vegas Vic’s pick

Double V has a question: Does one superb start wipe away all of David Price's post-season horrors? Hmmmm. We'll find out tonight.

Price was brilliant in his last start against the Astros, throwing six innings worth of bagels at Houston, allowing only 3 hits and posting 9 Ks. The thing is, that start was AT Houston, the key word being AT. Why? No pressure on the road. Now, he has to face the demons of Fenway, and you know that if he starts poorly, he will be BOOED all the way back to the shower. So keep the play light.

In his two starts this postseason in Boston, Price was totally rattled, getting bombed for 8 hits and 7 earned runs in only 6 innings of work. That's a BULBOUS 10.50 ERA at Fenway, and you know there are gonna be some issues rolling around inside his brain. The good news for Price and the Red Sox is Hyun-Jin Ryu was awful his last time out, giving up 5 earned in only 3 innings against the Brewers.

Gimme 50 bucks on the Red Sox.

NFL

Thursday
Favorite Line O/U Underdog Time
TEXANS 7 45.5 Dolphins 8:20
Sunday 
Eagles 3 41.5 Jaguars (at London) 9:30a
STEELERS 8 50.5 Browns 1:00
CHIEFS 10 55.5 Broncos 1:00
BEARS 7 46 Jets 1:00
Redskins 1 42 GIANTS 1:00
LIONS 3 49.5 Seahawks 1:00
BENGALS 5 54 Buccaneers 1:00
Ravens 1.5 43.5 PANTHERS 1:00
Colts 3 50.5 RAIDERS 4:05
CARDINALS PK 43.5 49ers 4:25
RAMS 9 57 Packers 4:25
VIKINGS 1 52.5 Saints 8:20
Monday, Oct. 29
Favorite Line O/U Underdog Time
Patriots 14 44.5 BILLS 8:15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notable lines

Thursday
Favorite Line O/U Underdog Time
VIRGINIA TECH 3 58.5 Georgia Tech 7:30
WEST VIRGINIA 14 66.5 Baylor 7:00
Friday
Miami 3.5 50.5 BOSTON COLL 7:00
Utah 10 54.5 UCLA 10:30
Saturday 
N.C. State 2 63.5 SYRACUSE 7:00
STANFORD 3 54 Washington St. 7:00
Georgia 7 51.5 Florida (at Jax) 3:30
MISSOURI 6.5 54.5 Kentucky 4:00
Texas 3 59.5 OKLAHOMA ST. 8:00
PENN ST. 6 52.5 Iowa 3:30
MICHIGAN ST. 2 51.5 Purdue 12:00
OKLAHOMA 23.5 63.5 Kansas St. 3:30
Clemson 16.5 51 FLORIDA ST. 12:00
NOTRE DAME 24 54.5 Navy 8:00