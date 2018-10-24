The Red Sox take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 tonight.
Here are the lines on that, plus early NFL and college lines.
Game 2: Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. Fox
Red Sox, David Price -$125 vs. Dodgers, Hyun-Jin Ryu +$115
Over/under: 8
Series odds
Red Sox -$265 vs. Dodgers, +$225
First home run of Game 2
No HR: 3-2
Solo HR: 6-5
Two-run HR: 3-1
Three-run HR: 10-1
Grand slam: 50-1
Pre-series odds to win series MVP
J.D. Martinez: 6-1
Manny Machado: 7-1
Mookie Betts: 7-1
Justin Turner: 8-1
Andrew Benintendi: 10-1
Clayton Kershaw: 12-1
Xavier Bogaerts: 12-1
Yasiel Puig: 15-1
Chris Taylor: 15-1
Max Muncy: 18-1
Chris Sale: 20-1
Cody Bellinger: 25-1
Rafael Devers: 25-1
David Price: 30-1
Joc Pederson: 30-1
Ian Kinsler: 30-1
Steve Pearce: 30-1
Matt Kemp: 40-1
Double V has a question: Does one superb start wipe away all of David Price's post-season horrors? Hmmmm. We'll find out tonight.
Price was brilliant in his last start against the Astros, throwing six innings worth of bagels at Houston, allowing only 3 hits and posting 9 Ks. The thing is, that start was AT Houston, the key word being AT. Why? No pressure on the road. Now, he has to face the demons of Fenway, and you know that if he starts poorly, he will be BOOED all the way back to the shower. So keep the play light.
In his two starts this postseason in Boston, Price was totally rattled, getting bombed for 8 hits and 7 earned runs in only 6 innings of work. That's a BULBOUS 10.50 ERA at Fenway, and you know there are gonna be some issues rolling around inside his brain. The good news for Price and the Red Sox is Hyun-Jin Ryu was awful his last time out, giving up 5 earned in only 3 innings against the Brewers.
Gimme 50 bucks on the Red Sox.
