Boston at L.A. Dodgers / Boston leads series, 2-0
Game 3: Friday, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)
Boston: RHP Rick Porcello +$130
L.A. Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler -$150
Series odds: Boston -$650; L.A. Dodgers +$450
Handicapper Vegas Vic's pick for Friday night's Game 3:
Anyone thinking that it's time for an EPIC comeback, or just another flameout in Los Angeles?
Double V is not quite on the epic, but will back the Dodgers with Walker "Ferris" Buehler in Game 3. And if you are thinking epic, you can drop 100 bones and get back $450 with Los Angeles for the series. Just saying.
Buehler is not gonna get shy tonight after facing the pressure of a Game 7 in Milwaukee. He lasted just 4 2/3 innings in that game but allowed only one earned run. On the other side, Rick Porcello looked kinda shaky his last time out, giving up 7 hits and 4 earned in just 4 innings.
Gotta have some thunder from L.A.'s lefty bats if this series is gonna make it back to Boston. Light hit on the home side, $75 to win $50 on the Dodgers.
