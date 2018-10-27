November is days away, but Philadelphia sports fans are sweating. The Flyers and Sixers had a rocky week and the Eagles are prepping for an early London game after last Sunday's collapse. On the bright side, the Union have a playoff game coming up Sunday and Big 5 basketball is almost here.
Here's what you missed this week in Philly sports:
The Sixers lost both games on their back-to-back road trip against the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. They've gotten strong performances from Joel Embiid JJ Redick, and Ben Simmons for the most part, but not enough help around them.
Paging Markelle Fultz.
David Murphy writes what the statistics bear out: The Sixers have been better without Fultz on the floor, but there's a reason to keep playing him.
One player the Sixers hope will bolster their bench unit, Wilson Chandler, hosted a child with a terminal disease at Sixers' practice. Keith Pompey writes about the 4-year-old's day with the team.
The Flyers' season is off to an underwhelming start, this week, they lost each of their games, hosting the Avalanche and the visiting the Bruins.
Sam Carchidi explores how much longer until the Flyers will make a decision whether to shake things up or not.
We are less than two weeks away from college basketball returning to the city. Villanova's title defense begins on Nov. 6, and Joe Juliano writes that the Big East sees them as the team to beat.
John Smallwood also previewed the seasons of Temple's men's basketball team, St. Joe's women's team, and Drexel's women's team.
Playoff soccer
The Union are taking on New York City FC on Sunday in the first round of the MLS playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
The stadium can't accommodate a full-size soccer pitch, Jonathan Tannenwald explores the problems that might create for the Union.