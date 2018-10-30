– Fultz's pull-up jumper from 10 feet looks a little bit better. The problem is that coach Brett Brown keeps saying that Fultz's best position is point guard. Simmons was the 2017-18 rookie of the year as a point guard. That's why their pairing as the starting backcourt is a struggle. Because they're not outside shooters, they're liabilities together unless in transition. The team's most impressive run (20-6) Monday came at the start of the third quarter with Fultz on the bench. It's obvious that the team is better when Simmons is paired with a shooter.