Butler provides an option that Brown hasn't had in the past. The roster was loaded with fringe players while the team tanked during the 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16 seasons and part of 2016-17. Embiid and T.J. McConnell are the only holdovers from a squad that finished 10-72 during the 2015-16 season. And Embiid, who was on the roster in name only, missed that season because of foot surgery.