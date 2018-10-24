MILWAUKEE — Ben Simmons is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's 76ers game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum because of lower-back tightness.
The point guard missed Tuesday night's 133-132 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. That night marked the Sixers debut for reserve post player Mike Muscala, who had missed the first three games with a sprained left ankle. Muscala, acquired from Atlanta in an offseason trade, is listed as probable for the 9:30 p.m. game against the Bucks.
Simmons left Saturday night's game against Orlando with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter. The 2017-18 rookie of the year went to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Simmons had four points on 2-for-3 shooting to go with four assists in 7:41 of action against the Magic. The Australian is having a great start to the season, averaging 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.