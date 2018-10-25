All of this might be grounds for concern if we did not have a prior body of work to incorporate into our evaluation of the Sixers' 2-3 start to the season. Through five games, Saric's performance has been one of the most significant differences between the team we saw over the last three months of last season and the one that has inhabited the court over the first couple of weeks of the 2018-19 campaign. Of his 34 attempts from three-point range thus far, the 6-foot-11 Croatian has connected on just nine, a .265 shooting percentage that is more than 50 points lower than any other player with as many shots.