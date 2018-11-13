Fulce is the kind of person you need to talk to if you want to prevent that sort of BS from seeping into your opinion of this newest chapter of Sixers basketball. He was not there Tuesday morning for the introductory gala that unfolded on the side-by-side practice courts at the team's South Jersey training facility, the entire organization milling off to the side of a firing line of television cameras that trained their lenses over the heads of the media who assembled in front of a microphoned dais. He was not there to hear the questions that Butler knew would be coming after a second straight self-published exit from an NBA team. He did not need to be, because he was there at the beginning.