But right now they have Butler, who immediately made the Sixers a more competitive team. On Sunday, the 29-year-old made his second game-winning shot in five games: His step-back three in front of the Brooklyn Nets bench with 0.4 seconds left lifted the Sixers to a 127-125 victory. On Nov. 17, he hit a game-winning step-back three-pointer from the same spot with 0.3 seconds left in a 122-119 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road.