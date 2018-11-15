The Sixers' defensive concerns are even greater when you turn to the bench. Amir Johnson logged just six minutes against the Magic. At one point in the second quarter, Wilson Chandler was playing the five. On the very first possession, Vucevic backed him down and earned a trip to the foul line. The loss of Dario Saric is a significant one for this team. He had some significant defensive liabilities on the perimeter, but his combination of size and shooting ability filled an important role. The Sixers could really use a back-up center who is a better rim protector than Johnson, and they could use another four-man with some three-point shooting ability. Listening to Elton Brand speak at Butler's introductory news conference, it seems clear that the Sixers plan on adding someone to fill their open roster spot.