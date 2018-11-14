This was not the first time, of course, that Butler had inspired such optimism within a franchise that had been building from within for a while and considered itself, because of his presence, poised to contend for an NBA championship. On the assurances of Tom Thibodeau, who had coached Butler for four years with the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Butler in June 2017, trading two players and a draft pick for him, a similar deal to the one the Sixers struck earlier this week. A quick Google search was enough to conjure a familiar and foreboding headline from TwinCities.com: Timberwolves' Tom Thibodeau and Jimmy Butler are perfect together.