There have been a lot of different stretches over the last three games when Butler has showcased the reasons why the Sixers decided that they needed him in the fold. None was more glaring than the fourth quarter of their 113-107 win over the Jazz on Friday night. Afterward, most of the focus remained on his performance on the offensive end of the court, and deservedly so. It is an offensive game, increasingly so with each passing year. In Butler, the Sixers now have one of the game's preeminent offensive scorers, a critical component that they found themselves without last postseason, when the Celtics spent five games smothering them in their half-court sets.