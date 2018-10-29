Joel Embiid turned 100 on Saturday. One hundred regular-season games, that is. So what if it took three years?

It's not worth much right now, but his scoring average actually is higher than the averages after 100 games of LeBron James, Larry Bird, and Bill Cartwright. Yeah, Bill Cartwright. Here's a look at where Embiid stands at the century mark.

Jo-Jo at …

50 Games 82 Games 100 Games
Minutes 27.0 29.1 29.1
FG pct. 47.3 48.2 47.8
3FG pct. 32.2 33.3 32.1
FT pct. 77.9 77.0 77.7
Rebounds 9.1 9.9 10.1
Assists 2.5 2.8 2.9
Steals 0.8 0.8 0.7
Blocks 2.2 2.0 2.0
Turnovers 3.9 3.9 3.6
Points 21.3 22.4 22.5
Sixers’ W-L 25-25 44-38 57-43


(Don't worry. This will be the last milestone we mark until he gets to 1,000.)

Centers of Attention

Some of the NBA's all-time centers at 100 games

  PPG     PPG
1.Wilt Chamberlain 37.5 11. Alonzo Mourning 21.2
2. Walt Bellamy 31.2 12. Ralph Sampson 20.8
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 29.4 13. Patrick Ewing 20.5
4. George Mikan 28.2 14. Bob McAdoo 20.0
5. David Robinson 24.8 15. Bob Rule 19.3
6. Shaquille O’Neal 24.3 Also 
7. Joel Embiid  22.5 16. Willis Reed 19.3
8. Alex Groza 22.4 27. Bill Russell 15.8
9. Bill Cartwright 21.7 29. Dikembe Mutombo 15.7
10. Hakeem Olajuwon 21.4 30 Bill Walton 15.6

The Greatest

All-time greats at 100 games

  PPG     PPG
1. Wilt Chamberlain 37.5 Also (non-centers) 
2. Walt Bellamy 31.2 16. Bernard King 24.0
3. Oscar Robertson 30.4 19. Allen Iverson 22.6
4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 29.4 21. Joel Embiid 22.5
5. Rick Barry 28.3 24. Pete Maravich 22.3
6. George Mikan 28.2 29. LeBron James 21.8
7. Elvin Hayes 28.0 37. Larry Bird 21.2
8. Julius Erving (ABA) 27.9 55. Jerry West 19.9
9. Michael Jordan 27.2 72. Magic Johnson 18.5
10. Elgin Baylor 25.7 194. Charles Barkley 14.3

Class of Jo

Career stats for the top picks (and others) in the 2014 draft

Current team Gms. Pts. Reb. Ast. W-L
1. Andrew Wiggins Minnesota 331 19.7 4.1 2.1 125-206
2. Jabari Parker Chicago 189 15.3 5.5 2.0 85-104
3. Joel Embiid Sixers 100 22.5 10.1 2.9 57-43
4. Aaron Gordon Orlando 269 11.5 5.9 1.7 96-173
5. Dante Exum Utah 167 5.8 1.8 2.2 91-76
Also Gms. Pts.  Reb.  Ast.  W-L 
7. Julius Randle L.A. Lakers 243 13.6 8.9 2.6 80-163
8. Nik Stauskas Portland 272 7.1 2.1 1.6 78-194
9. Noah Vonleh New York 237 4.2 4.8 0.5 112-125
12. Dario Saric Sixers 165 13.7 6.5 2.4 80-85
13. Zach LaVine Chicago 236 14.4 3.1 3.2 71-165
14. T.J. Warren Phoenix 223 13.7 4.1 1.1 70-153
23. Rodney Hood Cleveland 254 12.9 3.0 2.0 135-119
41. Nikola Jokic Denver 233 15.1 9.2 4.5 115-118
46. Jordan Clarkson Cleveland 307 14.2 3.2 2.7 94-213

Six shots

* Entering Sunday's games, Embiid was sixth in the league in scoring (29.2), ninth in rebounding (12.7), and seventh in blocked shots (2.3). He's also in the top three in free throws attempted and made.

* He is the first Sixers player ever to put up at least 20 points and 10 boards in the team's first six games of the season.

* Embiid (six) and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans (four) are the only players with double-doubles in every game in which they've played (minimum three games) this season. Embiid was leading the league in the stat coming into Sunday.

* He's played in seven back-to-back games, averaging 24.6 points and 14.0 rebounds. His next opportunity is Monday (vs. Detroit) and Tuesday (at Toronto).

* Embiid is shooting 25 percent from three (7-28) and 54.5 percent from two (54-99).

* His career points per game vs. Atlantic Division opponents: Brooklyn, 25.4; Toronto, 20.8; Boston, 19.6; New York, 19.4.

Basketball-Reference.com contributed to this report.