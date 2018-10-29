Joel Embiid turned 100 on Saturday. One hundred regular-season games, that is. So what if it took three years?
It's not worth much right now, but his scoring average actually is higher than the averages after 100 games of LeBron James, Larry Bird, and Bill Cartwright. Yeah, Bill Cartwright. Here's a look at where Embiid stands at the century mark.
(Don't worry. This will be the last milestone we mark until he gets to 1,000.)
Some of the NBA's all-time centers at 100 games
All-time greats at 100 games
Career stats for the top picks (and others) in the 2014 draft
* Entering Sunday's games, Embiid was sixth in the league in scoring (29.2), ninth in rebounding (12.7), and seventh in blocked shots (2.3). He's also in the top three in free throws attempted and made.
* He is the first Sixers player ever to put up at least 20 points and 10 boards in the team's first six games of the season.
* Embiid (six) and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans (four) are the only players with double-doubles in every game in which they've played (minimum three games) this season. Embiid was leading the league in the stat coming into Sunday.
* He's played in seven back-to-back games, averaging 24.6 points and 14.0 rebounds. His next opportunity is Monday (vs. Detroit) and Tuesday (at Toronto).
* Embiid is shooting 25 percent from three (7-28) and 54.5 percent from two (54-99).
* His career points per game vs. Atlantic Division opponents: Brooklyn, 25.4; Toronto, 20.8; Boston, 19.6; New York, 19.4.
Basketball-Reference.com contributed to this report.