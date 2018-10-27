Joel Embiid will play against the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center after being a game-time decision Saturday afternoon.
The 76ers center rolled his left ankle at the conclusion of Friday's practice. He tested out the ankle during his pregame warmups. Sixers coach Brett Brown believes the X-rays on Embiid's ankle came back negative. The coach also said the doctors feel the injury isn't as severe as originally expected.
Embiid is averaging 29.6 points and 12.4 rebounds through five games. The All-Star is coming off four consecutive performances with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.