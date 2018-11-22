Dominating from the start, the 7-foot-2, 270-pounder scored 15 of his points in the first quarter. He scored eight of the Sixers' first 10 points and 11 of their first 15. Meanwhile, Davis had his worst shooting night of the season. He made 4 of 13 shots en route to finishing with 12 points. Davis did, however, have 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and five blocks.