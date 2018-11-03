Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond's matchup was almost as one-sided on the court Saturday as it was on social media.
Embiid scored 39 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, nearly fouled out Drummond and led the Sixers to a 109-99 win over the Pistons, then proceeded to do exactly what he's always done: Troll his rivals on social media.
He started off with a callback:
When the Sixers lost to the Pistons on Oct. 23, Embiid — who finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists — said he had "a lot of real estate" in Drummond's head. Drummond replied to the charge, calling scoreboard.
But Embiid wasn't done, taking a more subtle approach with his next shot by updating his Instagram story with an interesting video.
And to top it off (for now) he made sure to know it's at least partly in good fun.