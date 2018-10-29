Anderson, Markelle Fultz, and Joel Embiid became really close while Anderson was with the Sixers. There were times during the season that all three were injured or rehabbing and they hung out at one another's houses and watched games or something else on TV. They still stay in contact via text, Snapchat, and Instagram and give words of encouragement to each other. But, as friends do, they also give each other a hard time.