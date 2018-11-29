It's a mentality that has served Shamet well throughout his playing career, and this season, it is one that has played a steadying role in the upheaval the Sixers have experienced throughout the first quarter of their schedule. With three of their top six opening-night scoring options either playing for a different team or doing whatever Markelle Fultz is doing, Shamet has found himself occupying a far more significant role in the rotation than the Sixers envisioned when they drafted him at No. 26 in June. Through 23 games, two of them starts, the former Wichita State star is averaging 21.2 minutes per night while shooting .393 from three-point range.