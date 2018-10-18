"Let's don't give up on Fultz yet," Barkley told Dan Patrick on his radio show Wednesday afternoon, refusing to assess last year's No. 1 draft pick after just one game. "It's so funny, us talking heads. Every time we get something right we brag about it… You remember two years ago everyone talking about [Los Angeles Rams quarterback] Jared Goff being a bust. Now we're like, 'Uh-oh, maybe we overreacted.' "