There is, of course, a fourth potential scenario. It is one that seems unlikely to reflect reality when you consider the way Fultz has carried himself this season, as well as the testimonies of his coach and teammates and general manager. But it's also one that is impossible to ignore, given that the decision to shut Fultz down came barely 12 hours after his coach's decision to keep him on the bench in the second half raised some legitimate questions about his future role in the Sixers' rotation. Nothing about Fultz's demeanor after Monday night's 119-114 win over the Suns suggested that he felt threatened by Brown's decision to go with T.J. McConnell as his backup point guard. He said that, as a competitor, he wanted to be out there playing but that, as a teammate, he was happy that the Sixers played well with McConnell in his stead. By all outward appearances, he was in good spirits when he left the locker room. He did not look or sound anything like a player preparing to respond to adversity by shutting himself down.