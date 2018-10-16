On that far practice court, the promise and the peril that comes with Markelle Fultz were both on vivid display. He can handle the ball wonderfully and get to wherever he wants on the court. Near the basket, his spins and pivots are blurringly quick, but still smooth, and his array of little hooks, layups, floaters and jumpers is impressive. Then, the second part of the drill takes place. The shots from the perimeter are push shots that begin low and are released with what appears to be more exertion than would seem necessary. In a three-shot succession, Fultz made a corner three-pointer, air-balled another from near the top of the arc, and clanked a third off the side of the front rim. None of the shots looked alike.