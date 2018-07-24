Considering how protective the Sixers have been with every foundational player they've had in the past five years, it only makes sense that they'd want Fultz protected, too. Like Embiid and Simmons, Fultz's ceiling is incredibly high. His ceiling is why deposed general manager Bryan Colangelo traded a first-round pick to Danny Ainge to move from No. 3 to No. 1 in the 2017 draft. Tatum then dismantled the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals as Fultz watched. That precipitated a lot of hand-wringing during that series, and since.