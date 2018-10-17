As was the case during Fultz's 13-game cameo at the end of last season, there were moments during the Sixers' 105-87 opening-night loss when you saw glimpses of the elite athletic talent that made him the consensus No. 1 pick in his draft class. In the second quarter, gliding into the lane off the dribble and rising up for a pull-up jumper, showcasing the lateral quickness that sees him cover so much ground in such a short period of time with so little effort that it is less a matter of his own speed than it is his defenders moving in slow motion against a ballhandler who isn't even trying. Later that same period, on the defensive end of the court, Fultz flicked his impossibly long arms into Al Horford's perimeter passing lane and snatched the ball like it was a horsefly that had strayed too close to the surface of a pond.