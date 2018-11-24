The team says he is healthy. Raymond Brothers, his agent, says he is not. Brothers told The Athletic on Tuesday that Fultz will not play again until his shoulder is examined by a specialist in New York City on Monday (where the shoulders of No. 1 overall NBA picks in the middle of their season apparently cannot be squeezed in ahead of the general populace). The Athletic then reported Wednesday that Fultz's wrist hurts, too, and he wants to be traded.