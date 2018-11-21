The truth, though, is that this entire mess could have been uglier. Imagine if Fultz, 20, and McConnell, 26, were colder to each other, if they were rivals and not friends. Fultz made a rapid rise from high school to the University of Washington to the No. 1 pick in the draft. McConnell was one of the most accomplished high school players in Pennsylvania history, a two-year starter at Arizona, an undrafted long shot who had to beg and claw for a shot with the Sixers. Their paths to the pros couldn't have been more disparate, and it would have been natural for McConnell to resent Fultz, to regard him as a golden child who hadn't earned the right to usurp him.