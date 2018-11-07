INDIANAPOLIS – Markelle Fultz chuckled when asked if he'll yell "One DeMatha!" at Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo on his way to the basket.
Jokes aside, the 76ers combo guard is excited about facing his friend and fellow DeMatha Catholic alumnus in Wednesday night's game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Oladipo, an all-star shooting guard, is Class of 2010, while Fultz is Class of 2016.
"It's a little bit of bragging rights with another Stag," Fultz said of facing Oladipo. "But at the end of the day, the team, the way we have been playing, we want to come out here and get our first round win and play as hard as we can."
The Sixers (6-5) head into the game with a 0-5 road record.
But Fultz said Oladipo, the second overall pick in the 2013 draft, has motivated him over the years. He called the 26-year-old an unbelievable worker on and off the court.
"Believe it or not, when I used to go to DeMatha camp he was one of my coaches," Fultz, 20, said. "So you know, just being a big brother to me and mentoring me and teaching me the ins and out of being a great young man and a great basketball player. He's always been there."
Fultz said he and Oladipo speak frequently.
Last season, Oladipo was a big supporter of Fultz while he missed most of the season due to the "yips."
He even shared some advice with the first pick of the 2017 draft.
"Everybody's path is different," Oladipo said on March 13 before the Pacers played the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center. "Everything happens for a reason. What he's going through is only going to make him stronger and better as a man and a person. … His time is coming."