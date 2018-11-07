INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Muscala will not play in the 76ers' game Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The reserve post player suffered a facial laceration and a broken nose after colliding with a teammate Tuesday during practice. This will mark the third game he has missed this season. He was sidelined the first two games of the season because of a sprained left ankle.
Muscala received six stitches to close the laceration, and he will wear a protective mask after he is cleared to play. He will be re-evaluated in a week. That means Muscala will miss at least three more games: against the Utah Jazz (Friday), Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday), and Miami Heat (Monday).
Robert Covington (lower back soreness) is still listed as questionable.
Muscala, 27, is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 minutes. He's shooting 37.6 percent on three-pointers. Muscala's best game of the season came against his former team, the Atlanta Hawks, on Oct. 29. That's when he made 4 of 6 three-pointers en route to scoring 14 points. The Sixers acquired Muscala this summer from the Hawks in a three-team trade that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He will make $5 million in this, the final year of his contract. Muscala averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 20 minutes and shot 37.1 percent on three-pointers last season. He had seven starts in his 53 appearances.