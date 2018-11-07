Muscala, 27, is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 minutes. He's shooting 37.6 percent on three-pointers. Muscala's best game of the season came against his former team, the Atlanta Hawks, on Oct. 29. That's when he made 4 of 6 three-pointers en route to scoring 14 points. The Sixers acquired Muscala this summer from the Hawks in a three-team trade that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder.