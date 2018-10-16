Notable: Another West club looking toward the future. The Kings are extremely young, but there's talent here. Just not enough yet to run with the horses in this conference. "It's a season where we're going to commit to playing even more young guys than we have in the past," coach Dave Joerger said. "It's an opportunity for guys to develop and it's an opportunity for the organization to evaluate long-term which guys will still be considered a core guy two, three, four years from now." Point guard De'Aaron Fox and big men Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles (all under 21) should be big parts of the rotation, along with Justin Jackson (23) and Buddy Hield (24).