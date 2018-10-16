The 76ers open the season Tuesday in Boston in an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch.
Let's meet the team, in order of jersey number:
Guard • 6-3 • 210 • age 30
In the final year of his contract, Bayless will likely have the same role that he did last season, which is little to no role at all. Though originally brought in to be a veteran guard off the bench, Bayless has been largely relegated to watching from the sidelines.
Forward/center • 6-9 • 240 • age 31
In his second year with the Sixers, Johnson will again back up Joel Embiid, but he'll have some competition with the addition of Mike Muscala. He isn't as flashy or as dominating as some, but he is meticulous when it comes to positioning, setting picks and cleaning up on the glass.
Guard/forward • 6-4 • 200 • age 19
A fractured foot will keep Smith sidelined to start his rookie season, but when Brown traded for him on draft night, the coach said he could see Smith being a lot like Kawhi Leonard. Only time will tell.
Forward • 6-10 • 250 • age 24
Saric continues to grow and his improvement is steady and promising. He challenged himself in the offseason to become a better defender and work on his passing and handling skills.
Guard • 6-1 • 200 • age 24
On his second two-way contract with the Sixers, Jackson will split his time between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats. He will find playing time in garbage minutes and continue to develop.
Guard • 6-2 • 190 • age 26
Each year it seems unclear how the Sixers plan on using McConnell, and each year he finds a way to impact the game and be an important piece. This year it will be more difficult with Markelle Fultz in the equation, but Brett Brown will no doubt find a way to use McConnell and he will as always be a fan favorite.
Guard • 6-4 • 195 • age 34
He will have a bit of a different role, taking a reserve spot so that Markelle Fultz can be in the starting lineup, but not much else will change. Redick will run around screens, move without the ball, and hit three-pointers with ease.
Guard • 6-6 • 205 • age 22
Don't expect to see a ton of playing time for the Sixers rookie. He is on a two-way deal and will spend the season developing.
Guard • 6-4 • 200 • age 20
This is a redemption season for Fultz, who will begin in the starting unit. His summer was an intensified journey to reclaim the shooting prowess that made him the No. 1 overall draft selection in 2017. The Sixers could benefit greatly from having a shot creator who can move well both on and off the ball.
Center • 7-0 • 260 • age 24
Coming off his first healthy offseason, the franchise cornerstone promises to be nothing short of dominant. Modestly listed at 7-feet tall, he is an incredible rim protector, has no problem taking shots from beyond the arc, and is the anchor of the team on both sides of the ball.
Forward • 6-9 • 225 • age 31
One of the Sixers' offseason acquisitions, Chandler suffered a hamstring strain in the first preseason game. Once he returns, he will be a two-way wing player who adds a new wrinkle to the rotation.
Guard • 6-5 • 190 • age 21
In the wake of Zhaire Smith's injury, Shamet has shown a ton of promise. He knocks down shots and is a solid defender who is quick on his feet. He could end up being one of the most pleasant surprises of the season.
Guard/forward • 6-10 • 230 • age 22
Earning comparisons to Magic Johnson, Simmons is a unique combo of size, speed, and strength. He is coming off a historic season in which he was named rookie of the year, and will now have to learn how to share ballhandling duties with Markelle Fultz.
Guard/forward • 6-7 • 185 • age 21
The Turkish wing player suffered some setbacks with injuries last season. He still needs to put on weight, but he has shown flashes of potential as a shooter and defender. Korkmaz won't get a ton of playing time, but the NBA season is long and he will have opportunities.
Forward/center • 6-11 • 240 • age 27
The Sixers' newest big-man addition will compete for backup minutes behind Embiid, but he has proven to be a threat from the outside, giving the Sixers even more depth and more of a utility weapon at the center position off the bench.
Forward • 6-9 • 225 • age 27
One of the longest-tenured Sixers, Covington is a defensive threat in the starting unit and will look to become a more consistent shooter. In addition to improving his shot, Covington spent a large part of his offseason working on becoming a better finisher at the basket.
Forward • 6-10 • 220 • age 22
The UCLA product who spent time overseas joins the Sixers for his rookie season. This will be a year of growth for Bolden, who looks promising on both ends of the floor but still needs to improve his shooting before he can be a reliable piece.