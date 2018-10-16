The 76ers open the season Tuesday in Boston in an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch.

Let's meet the team, in order of jersey number:

0 Jerryd Bayless

Guard • 6-3 • 210 • age 30

In the final year of his contract, Bayless will likely have the same role that he did last season, which is little to no role at all. Though originally brought in to be a veteran guard off the bench, Bayless has been largely relegated to watching from the sidelines.

5 Amir Johnson

Forward/center • 6-9 • 240 • age 31

In his second year with the Sixers, Johnson will again back up Joel Embiid,  but he'll have some competition with the addition of Mike Muscala. He isn't as flashy or as dominating as some, but he is meticulous when it comes to positioning, setting picks and cleaning up on the glass.

8 Zhaire Smith

Guard/forward • 6-4 • 200 • age 19

A fractured foot will keep Smith sidelined to start his rookie season, but when Brown traded for him on draft night, the coach said he could see Smith being a lot like Kawhi Leonard. Only time will tell.

Dario Saric passes during a preseason game against the Magic.

9 Dario Saric

Forward • 6-10 • 250 • age 24

Saric continues to grow and his improvement is steady and promising. He challenged himself in the offseason to become a better defender and work on his passing and handling skills.

11 Demetrius Jackson

Guard • 6-1 • 200 • age 24

On his second two-way contract with the Sixers, Jackson will split his time between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats. He will find playing time in garbage minutes and continue to develop.

12 T.J. McConnell

Guard • 6-2 • 190 • age 26

Each year it seems unclear how the Sixers plan on using McConnell, and each year he finds a way to impact the game and be an important piece. This year it will be more difficult with Markelle Fultz in the equation, but Brett Brown will no doubt find a way to use McConnell and he will as always be a fan favorite.

17 JJ Redick

Guard • 6-4 • 195 • age 34

He will have a bit of a different role, taking a reserve spot so that Markelle Fultz can be in the starting lineup, but not much else will change. Redick will run around screens, move without the ball, and hit three-pointers with ease.

18 Shake Milton

Guard • 6-6 • 205 • age 22

Don't expect to see a ton of playing time for the Sixers rookie. He is on a two-way deal and will spend the season developing.

20 Markelle Fultz

Guard • 6-4 • 200 • age 20

This is a redemption season for Fultz, who will begin in the starting unit. His summer was an intensified journey to reclaim the shooting prowess that made him the No. 1 overall draft selection in 2017. The Sixers could benefit greatly from having a shot creator who can move well both on and off the ball.

21 Joel Embiid

Center • 7-0 • 260 • age 24

Coming off his first healthy offseason, the franchise cornerstone promises to be nothing short of dominant. Modestly listed at 7-feet tall,  he is an incredible rim protector, has no problem taking shots from beyond the arc, and is the anchor of the team on both sides of the ball.

22 Wilson Chandler

Forward • 6-9 • 225 • age 31

One of the Sixers' offseason acquisitions, Chandler suffered a hamstring strain in the first preseason game. Once he returns, he will be a two-way wing player who adds a new wrinkle to the  rotation.

23 Landry Shamet

Guard • 6-5 • 190 • age 21

In the wake of Zhaire Smith's injury, Shamet has shown a ton of promise. He knocks down shots and is a solid defender who is quick on his feet. He could end up being one of the most pleasant surprises of the season.

25 Ben Simmons

Guard/forward • 6-10 • 230 • age 22

Earning comparisons to Magic Johnson, Simmons is a unique combo of size, speed, and strength. He is coming off a historic season in which he was named rookie of the year, and will now have to learn how to share ballhandling duties with  Markelle Fultz.

Furkan Korkmaz still needs to develop, but he should get some opportunities this season.

30 Furkan Korkmaz

Guard/forward • 6-7 • 185 • age 21

The Turkish wing player suffered some setbacks with injuries last season. He still needs to put on weight, but he has shown flashes of potential as a shooter and defender. Korkmaz won't get a ton of playing time, but the NBA season is long and he will have opportunities.

31 Mike Muscala

Forward/center • 6-11 • 240 • age 27

The Sixers' newest big-man addition will compete for backup minutes behind Embiid, but he  has proven to be a threat from the outside, giving the Sixers even more depth and more of a utility weapon at the center position off the bench.

33 Robert Covington

Forward • 6-9 • 225 • age 27

One of the longest-tenured Sixers, Covington is a defensive threat in the starting unit and will look to become a more consistent shooter. In addition to improving his shot, Covington spent a large part of his offseason working on becoming a better finisher at the basket.

43 Jonah Bolden

Forward • 6-10 • 220 • age 22

The UCLA product who spent time overseas joins the Sixers for his rookie season. This will be a year of growth for Bolden, who looks promising on both ends of the floor but still needs to improve his shooting before he can be a reliable piece.