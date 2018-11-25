NEW YORK – Brett Brown respects how Jimmy Butler has tried to integrate himself into the 76ers. The All-Star swingman has been extremely patient since being acquired on Nov. 12 in a blockbuster trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"He's not force-feeding anything," the Sixers coach said before Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. "Not his offensive game. Not his defensive game. And not his personality."
Butler is figuring the Sixers out, and going slow, Brown added.
While he likes temperance and patience, there are times when Brown wants the 29-year-old to be more aggressive.
"There was a series of possessions the other day where there was probably five to six trips up and down the court that he didn't get a touch," Brown said of Friday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.
Once he touched the ball, Butler made the correct play of passing to wide-open teammate Mike Muscala.
"There are times in the game, he's probably sacrificed or passed up a few opportunities to shoot the ball that catches me off guard," Brown said. "I'm expecting him to shoot.
"I think that slowly that will dissipate. He will find his comfort zone, and we will all benefit from each other."
Butler averaged 18 points while attempting 12.8 shots in his first six games with the Sixers. He was averaging 21.3 points and 15.7 shots in 10 games with the Timberwolves before the trade.
The Sixers acquired him and Justin Patton in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are among the NBA leaders in double-doubles.
Embiid had a league-best 19 double-doubles heading into Sunday's games. That was two double-doubles ahead of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who's second on the list. Meanwhile, Simmons was tied with Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond for third, with 14 each.
Embiid's 19 double-doubles were the most by a Sixer through 21 games since Hall of Famer Moses Malone accomplished the same feat during the 1983-84 season.
In addition to compiling double-doubles, Embiid putting up MVP numbers.
As of Saturday, the All-Star center was sixth in the league in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game. He was fifth in rebounds (13.3) and sixth in blocks (2.0). Embiid led the league with 16 games in which he recorded at last 20 points and 10 rebounds. No other league player did it more than 12 times as of Saturday.