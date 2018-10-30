Leagues in the 20th century looked at sports betting and saw the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal.
In the 21st century, they are starting to see dollar signs.
It was announced on Tuesday that the Sixers would become the first Philadelphia sports team to partner up with a casino. Caesars entertainment agreed to a partnership with the parent company of the Sixers, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A message left for the comment from the Sixers was not immediately returned.
This doesn't mean sports betting windows are coming to the Wells Fargo Center, but there will be signage and other Caesars presence. Caesars runs two sportsbooks in Atlantic City and will have a sportsbook at Harrah's in Chester within months.
Sixers owner Josh Harris is the co-founder of Harris Blitzer. He also owns the New Jersey Devils, which also is part of the Caesars deal. The Devils recently partnered with the William Hill sportsbook company to open a lounge in the Prudential Center.
The key to all of this for the Sixers and for Caesars is when sports betting becomes available on mobile devices, which likely won't be until after the first of the year in Pennsylvania.