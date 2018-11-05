NEW YORK – One had to believe the 76ers' would snap their home-and-road trend on Sunday.
That's because their matchup at the Barclays Center came against the struggling Brooklyn Nets. It was a squad that had only won three of their previous nine games.
So the Sixers were destined to pick up their first road victory over the season, right? So we thought.
The Nets prevailed, 122-97.
The Sixers (6-5) have lost all of their road games to the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and now Brooklyn (4-6).
Meanwhile, their six victories at home came against the Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Chicago Bulls.
On Sunday, the Sixers didn't come close to playing like a squad that was a preseason favorite to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
They finished with 28 turnovers, their most of the season. The Sixers also made a season-low four three-pointers in 18 attempts for 22.2 percent.
Meanwhile, the Nets had a balanced attack with D'Angelo Russell leading six double-figure scorers with a game-high 21 points.
Ben Simmons paced the Sixers with 20 points and 12 rebounds. However, the point guard committed five turnovers – all in the first half. All-Star center Joel Embiid had 16 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and four turnovers.
The Sixers committed 17 of their turnovers in the first half. They also missed their first 12 three-point attempt. Landry Shamet drained their first one to knot the score at 61 with 6:51 left in the third quarter.
However, that was one of the his team's few highlights. The Nets responded with an 11-0 run to take a 72-61 advantage with 5:30 remaining in the quarter.
Brooklyn went on to build a commanding 27-point lead (108-84) on a put-back layup by Chester native Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with 1:10 left in the game.