"I love what I do. We had a season where we won 12 and lost 70, and I had 82 great nights. I really did. Some nights if the team loses, my wife will be upset because she's the greatest fan, but if I had a great broadcast, I'd be like, 'Hey, we really kicked it tonight,'" Lawler said earlier this week, as he prepared for a Tuesday game in Oklahoma City. "I can't control winning or losing, but I have some control over how entertaining or informing a broadcast is. That's my job and that's what's going to give me satisfaction."