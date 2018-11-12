The 6-foot-9, 225-pound small forward was an NBA all-defensive first-teamer last season. He became the first Sixer to be named to the all-defensive first team since Dikembe Mutombo in 2000-01. He led the league in deflections (312) and had a league-best defensive rating (99) for forwards who played at least 30 minutes per game. Covington was also ninth in the league in steals per game (1.7), with the sixth-most steals (137).