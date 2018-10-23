BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Ben Simmons is doubtful to play Tuesday night against Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, 76ers coach Brett Brown said.
The Sixers have Simmons officially listed as questionable. But …
"I'm listing him as doubtful," the coach said after Tuesday morning's shootaround at Seaholm High School in Birmingham.
Simmons did not participate in that shootaround, after leaving Saturday night's game against Orlando with back tightness with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter. The 2017-18 rookie of the year went to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Simmons had four points on 2-for-3 shooting to go with four assists in 7:41 of action against the Magic. The Australian is having a great start to the season, averaging 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.
Simmons posted his first triple-double of the season and 13th of his career in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bulls. He had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes, making him the first Sixer to post a triple-double in a home opener.
In a season-opening loss to the Boston Celtics, Simmons finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.
Simmons recorded 12 triple-doubles in last year's regular season, the second most by a rookie in NBA history. He also averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. Simmons garnered Eastern Conference rookie-of-the-month honors for October/November, January, February, and March/April.
Brown said reserve post player Mike Muscala is also doubtful for Tuesday's game. Muscala missed the first three games because of a sprained left ankle.