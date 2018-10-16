The Sixers did not envision Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala as difference-makers when they acquired them in a pair of offseason trades, but they did expect the duo to fill a couple of vital roles off the bench. However, neither player will be in uniform tonight, with Chandler battling a hamstring injury that could keep him out well into November and Muscala battling an ankle injury for which Brett Brown could/would offer no definitive timetable at the shoot-around at TD Garden. At this point, all that we know is that Markelle Fultz will be starting, with JJ Redick coming off the bench. Amir Johnson should get some decent minutes as the only big man off the bench. Also expected to be in the mix are T.J. McConnell and Landry Shamet, with Jonah Bolden potentially getting some minutes at the four to spell Dario Saric.