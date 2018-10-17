– Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give this to Fultz. He scored five points on 2-for-7 shooting. Defenders disregarded him unless he was in the paint. The 2017 first overall pick also was a game-worst minus-16, meaning the Sixers were outscored by 16 points when he was on the floor. The Sixers basically abandoned ship on him in the second half. He played only 3:13 in the third quarter and none in the fourth.