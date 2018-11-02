– Joel Embiid's stellar defense is being overshadowed by averaging 28.6 points and 11.9 rebounds through nine games. However, no one blinked an eye when he said, "I want to be the defensive play of the year, and tonight I think I showed that." Embiid, who's ranked fourth in the league in blocks at 2.33 per game, erases teammates' defensive miscues. One example came after Lou Williams blew past Fultz near the three-point line with 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the first quarter Thursday. Williams drove the lane only to see his shot swatted from the side by Embiid.