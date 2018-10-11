It was little more than an year ago that Elton Brand was named general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats. Now, as the newly minted GM of the 76ers, Brand has promoted Matt Lilly to take the reins of the Sixers' G League affiliate.
Lilly, who was the director of basketball operations and scouting for the Blue Coats under Brand, is taking over as general manager of the team on an interim basis.
"He is a bright, young basketball mind that I worked closely with during my time in Delaware, and I'm thrilled that he's earned this opportunity," Brand said in a statement Thursday.
The Blue Coats GM position is starting to look like a lucky one to have. In 2013 former player Brandon Williams was named GM of the then Delaware 87ers. In 2016 he was promoted to chief of staff for the Sixers and the following summer was hired to be the assistant GM for the Sacramento Kings. That was just before Brand took over in Delaware.
Despite the recent history of the position being a fast track to an NBA front office, Lilly said that he is focusing his energy on the Blue Coats future.
"It's proven to be a pretty good launching pad for Elton obviously really recently and Brandon Williams before that," he said. "Right now I'm just focused on working toward all of our goals as an organization."
Demetrius Jackson, who is on his second two-way contract with the Sixers and Blue Coats said Lilly comes off as quiet and a bit reserved but opens up easily and has a good relationship with the players.
"He's a great guy, I'm really excited for him," he said. "He's quiet and you have to sit down and have a conversation with him to get to know him but he's great. He jokes around a lot, has a great sense of humor, and gets along with people so he's a good guy to have around."
The Blue Coats broke ground on a new facility over the summer in Wilmington which is expected to be finished in time for the team's home opener on Jan. 4.
"I'm really excited to step into this role and usher in a new era in Delaware," he said. "New name, new building, new Wilmington."
Before joining the Blue Coats in 2015, Lilly served on the staff of the Erie Bay Hawks, the Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate. In the statement released by the team, Lilly thanked Brand for the opportunity and for being a mentor.