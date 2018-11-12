MIAMI — The 76ers will introduce Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton in a press conference Tuesday morning at their practice facility in Camden.
The two officially became Sixers on Monday when the team's blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves was finalized. The Sixers acquired the duo for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick.
Butler, the headliner of the trade, will travel to Florida to join and meet his new teammates after the press conference. The 29-year-old will make his Sixers debut at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
Patton is sidelined with a broken bone in his right foot. The team hasn't determined whether the 6-foot-11 center will accompany Butler on the flight to meet his new teammates. However, he most likely won't go because he's injured and unavailable to play.
The Butler trade was made to bring a third star to Philadelphia to play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Butler is a four-time All-Star and four-time all-defensive second-team selection. The 6-foot-8 swingman immediately makes the Sixers more competitive.
"Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA's truly elite players, a player capable of changing the game on both ends of the floor," co-managing partner David Blitzer said in a press release. "We're excited that he's now a Sixer as we continue our quest of winning an NBA title."
Butler can opt out of the final year, 2019-20, of his contract next summer to become a free agent. He and the Sixers expect to reach a deal on a long-term contract then.
That makes sense, because the Sixers have his Bird rights. As a result, they can offer him a five-year, $190 million max contract next summer. Other teams could offer him only a four-year, $141 million max contract in free agency.
"We have a championship window that's centered around the continued progression of our young core, as well as our ability to add elite players who elevate our program," general manager Elton Brand said. "In Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, we have two of the NBA's top 20 players. Now, we've added a third Top-20 player in Jimmy Butler, who is one of the NBA's very best on both ends of the floor."