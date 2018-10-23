On/off statistics can be misleading, given the interdependent nature of the five players on the court. A player who spends a plurality of his minutes paired with Joel Embiid is probably going to have better defensive splits than a player paired with Amir Johnson. The Sixers allow 30 percent more points when Johnson is on the court versus when he is off it, but how much of that is because of Johnson's performance itself, and how much of that is because of the performance of Embiid?