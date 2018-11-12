MIAMI — Mike Muscala will play for the 76ers on Monday night against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena.
JJ Redick, Wilson Chandler, Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, and Ben Simmons will be in the Sixers' starting lineup.
Muscala participated in Monday morning's shootaround. The reserve post player had suffered a facial laceration and a broken nose after colliding with T.J. McConnell last Tuesday during practice. That injury sidelined him three games. He received six stitches to close the laceration, and he will wear a protective mask when he plays.
In all, Muscala has missed six games this season. He was sidelined the first three games because of a sprained left ankle.
Muscala, 27, is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 minutes. He's shooting 37.6 percent on three-pointers. The Sixers acquired Muscala this summer from the Hawks in a three-team trade that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder.