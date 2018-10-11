But turning the ball over is nothing new. The Sixers have been the league's worst team in that category in four of the past five seasons: 2017-18 (15.9 per game), 2016-17 (16.0), 2014-15 (16.9), and 2013-14 (16.4). The Sixers finished 29th out of 30 teams in 2015-16 (15.6).