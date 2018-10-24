– The Sixers need to be better aware in certain situations. Guys were committing careless fouls and mistakes in key moments. A prime example came when Griffin converted the game-winning three-point play with 1.8 seconds left in overtime. The Sixers had two centers on the floor, Amir Johnson and Embiid. While guarding Griffin, Johnson fell for the Pistons standout's fake handoff. That enabled Griffin to split him and Embiid, drive to the hoop, and get fouled by Robert Covington while scoring the layup. Johnson was put in a tough spot from the start.