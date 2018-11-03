Wilson Chandler will make his 76ers' debut on Saturday vs. the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.
The reserve small forward missed the first nine games of the season with a strained left hamstring. He will be on a 10-minute restriction.
The Sixers acquired Chandler in an offseason trade with the Denver Nuggets.
Chandler, who's in the final year of his contract, reminds Sixers coach Brett Brown of players who are "multipurpose defensively and offensively."
The 6-foot-9, listed 225-pounder can play both forward positions and switch off and defend shooting guards. Right now, he'll just back up small forward Robert Covington until his minutes increase after getting into optimum game shape.
"He's sort of a quiet achiever, but he's physical," coach Brett Brown said of Chandler. "I had players like [him in] Luc Mbah a Moute. Those modern-day playoff guys that can [be] versatile and tough. The Morris twins [Marcus and Markieff] are similar. They can come in and just be very versatile."