"You are going to go in the Boston Garden, it is going to be incredibly loud, they are going to roll out two all-stars they didn't have at the end of last year," Brown said, referring to forward Gordon Hayward and point guard Kyrie Irving, both returning from injuries. The coach said the Celtics "will come in excited to play, and the emotions of that environment can get the better of even a veteran team — and that we are not."