While on the bench, Simmons sat on an elevated cushion and had an heating pad on his back. He wasn't needed for the rest of the quarter. The Sixers ended the quarter up, 34-22, while he remained on the bench. Simmons, Embiid, and Redick all had six point each, and the Sixers shot 75 percent (6-for-8) over the first 12 minutes. The Bucks, however, weren't as fortunate, making just one of 11 three-pointers in the quarter.