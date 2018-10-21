— Sixers fans want Markelle Fultz to do well. But at this stage, the Sixers perform better when he's out of the game. The spacing is better. They play with more rhythm and step the intensity up a notch. A prime example came after he was subbed out of the game with 5 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter. The Sixers went on to outscore Orlando, 25-6, before Fultz returned with 9:13 remaining in the half. Perhaps that's why T.J. McConnell replaced Fultz in the lineup at point guard in the final 5:28 of the game.